Google officially brings Gemini to Android, iOS in Canada

Google is expanding some Gemini features in Canada and other regions, including officially making the generative AI-powered assistant available on Android and iOS.

The search giant announced that Canadians can now download the Gemini app on Android or opt to use Gemini through Google Assistant. Canadians using iOS can access Gemini through the Google app as well, though the rollout will take place over the “next couple of weeks.”

Notably, Canadian Android users have been able to access the Gemini app for months via sideloading. Back in February, we detailed how to access the Gemini app in Canada since it wasn’t available through the Play Store. I sideloaded Gemini and have been using it in place of Google Assistant ever since.

Still, official availability should make Gemini more accessible since people no longer need to jump through various hoops to sideload the chatbot.

Alongside the official availability of Gemini on mobile in Canada, Google announced it was expanding Gemini Extensions to “all languages and countries Gemini currently supports.”

That means Canadians now have access to Gemenini Extensions in French. In all, Extensions are now available in over 40 new languages, including Arabic, German, Hindi, Spanish and more.

Extensions allow Gemini to hook into other Google apps and services to pull real-time information from those sources. That includes services like Gmail, Docs, YouTube and Google Maps.

If you haven’t already sideloaded Gemini, you can download the app from the Play Store here. iOS users can download the Google app here.

GIFs credit: Google