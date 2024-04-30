Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot is still terrifying in a dog costume

Boston Dynamics has revealed a video of its Spot robot dancing in a costume. Does putting Spot in a blue-coloured dog costume and calling it Sparkles make the robot less terrifying? No, definitely not.

“Sparkles is a custom costume designed just for Spot to explore the intersections of robotics, art, and entertainment,” says Boston Dynamics about the bizarre video, which features the robot utilizing the robotics company’s specially designed choreography software.

You can check out the rather off-putting video above. How long will it be until Disney buys a fleet of animatronic Spot robots and puts them in a movie? Only time will tell.

In other Boston Dynamics news, the company recently unveiled an all-electric version of its humanoid Atlas robot.

Source: Boston Dynamics Via: Digital Trends