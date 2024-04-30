Beats reveals new Solo 4 headphones with upgraded sound quality and entry-level $99 Solo Buds

Apple-owned Beats has revealed two new pairs of headphones/earbuds: the Solo 4, an upgraded version of its popular over-hear headphone, and the Solo Buds, an entry-level wireless earbud offering.

A familiar design

Key Solo 4 upgrades include custom-built 40mm transducers for improved latency, less distortion and better range, alongside Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. Other improvements consist of better mics, USB-C, Lossless Audio, and up to 50 hours of battery life (a 10-minute charge gives five hours of playback).

I’ve had the Solo 4 for a few days now, and on the sound quality side, they offer a significant upgrade over the Solo 3. Most notably, the bass feels deeper, and the overall dynamic range is wider, crisper, and fuller. While Beats didn’t bring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to the Solo 4 (regarding Beats over-ear headphones, only the over-ear Studio Pro include ANC), they do a pretty good job at blocking outside noise despite being on-ear headphones and not over-ear.

While most of the Beats Solo 4’s upgrades are on the inside, I immediately noticed that the over-ear headphones are more comfortable than the Beats Solo 3 thanks to their redesigned headband, softer ear cushions and overall more ergonomic design. That said, I still can’t wear on-ear headphones like the Solo 4s for long periods without notable discomfort (my ears don’t seem to like being compressed).

This likely won’t be an issue for everyone, though it ultimately comes down to preference. Still, I think it’s worth noting.

Beats’ Solo 4 over-hear headphones cost $279 and are available to order in ‘Matte Black,’ ‘Slate Blue’ and ‘Cloud Pink” right now.

Cheap and cheerful

Alongside the Solo 4, Beats also revealed its $99.95 entry-level Solo Buds. The affordable wireless earbuds slot under the $189 Studio Buds and above the $89.95 Beats Flex (which aren’t truly wireless, given both buds are connected by a cable).

While I haven’t gone hands-on with the Solo Buds, the first thing that struck me is how small they seem. Like Beats’ other wireless earbuds and AirPods, the Solo Buds include four ear tip sizes: ‘XS,’ ‘S,’ ‘M,’ and ‘L.’ They also feature passive noise cancellation and dual-layer transducers that Beats says are “designed to minimize micro-distortions across the frequency curve.”

Other key features include up to 18 hours of battery life, a USB-C charging case and five minutes of charging for one hour of playback.

The key question surrounding the Solo Buds is if they sound any good. Sure, their price is low, putting them in direct competition with wireless earbuds like the Galaxy Buds FE and, to a lesser extent, Nothing’s $149 Ear (a), but if they sound awful, what’s the point? Shelling out the extra cash for the base-level Studio Buds at $189.95 makes more sense in that case.

Beats entry-level Solo Buds cost $99.95 and are available in ‘Matte Black’ ‘Storm Gray,’ ‘Arctic Purple’ and ‘Transparent Red’ (this colour is delayed) and release on June 6th. I’ll have updated impressions on the Solo Buds when I get my hands on them.

What’s interesting about the Solo 4 and the Solo Buds is that Beats positions both headphones/earbuds as offering the same functionality across Apple and Android, including easily connecting and switching between devices. Unlike previous products from the Apple-owned company like the Solo 3 or the Studio Buds+, the Solo 4 and Solo Buds don’t feature an Apple-branded chip like the W1 or H1. Instead, Beats says they’re powered by a proprietary chip that amusingly sounds strikingly similar to Apple’s chips.

This could be a matter of Apple wanting to further separate its Beats line from its own AirPods, especially now that full Android support is highlighted as a key feature.