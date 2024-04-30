Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming to iPhone and iPad in June

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will officially launch on June 6th on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and iPad Air and Pro with an M1 chip or later.

The Ubisoft action-adventure title was released late last year on consoles and PC and is the first mainline Assassin’s Creed to be playable natively on mobile devices. It’s also part of Apple’s larger push for native console-quality gaming experiences across its devices, joining the likes of Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut.

Notably, though, there’s no word on a Mac version of Mirage, whereas the other three titles are all available on Mac. It remains to be seen whether Ubisoft will launch a Mac version in the future, but it’s possible an announcement either for that — or other Apple game releases — could come at next week’s iPad event or the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Mirage is worth checking out, in any event. Developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux in partnership with Ubisoft Montreal, Mirage is a prequel to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that follows Basim, a young thief who trains to become an assassin. The game received praise for being a “back to basics” spiritual successor to the original Assassin’s Creed by focusing on a smaller, tighter experience than the series’ more recent 100-hour-long RPG entries, Odyssey and Valhalla.

Mirage is now available for pre-order on the App Store. The game will be free to download and play for 90 minutes, after which it will cost $69.99 to unlock the rest of the experience. Mirage will also support Apple’s Universal Purchase program, so you can buy the game on either iPhone or iPad to receive both versions at no additional cost.

