Virgin Plus offering five-year price lock on internet plans in Quebec

Eligible internet plans start at $35/month

Jonathan Lamont
Apr 29, 20243:19 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell’s Virgin Plus is advertising a five-year price lock on its internet plans in Quebec.

First spotted by iPhone in Canada, Virgin’s website now claims that “your rent may go up, but your internet price won’t.”It’s a bold claim from a provider that adds a warning that “prices may increase during subscription” under its mobile plans.

Still, if Virgin honours its promise here, internet customers could potentially lock themselves into a decent price for several years. Virgin’s internet packages in Quebec include:

  • $35/month 30Mbps down, 10Mbps up
  • $40/month 100Mbps down, 10Mbps up
  • $46/month 300Mbps down, 100Mbps up

It’s worth noting that the price includes the cost of modem rental. Plus, Virgin charges a one-time $150 installation fee, but only if customers who are eligible for a self-install decline to do so (though it waives the installation fee if customers aren’t eligible for self-install).

Plans with the five-year price lock are available on Virgin’s website as well as over the phone or in-store.

Virgin Plus confirmed to MobileSyrup that it has no plans to expand the five-year price lock offer at this time.

You can view Virgin Plus’ internet plans here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

