Virgin Plus offering five-year price lock on internet plans in Quebec

Bell’s Virgin Plus is advertising a five-year price lock on its internet plans in Quebec.

First spotted by iPhone in Canada, Virgin’s website now claims that “your rent may go up, but your internet price won’t.” It’s a bold claim from a provider that adds a warning that “prices may increase during subscription” under its mobile plans.

Still, if Virgin honours its promise here, internet customers could potentially lock themselves into a decent price for several years. Virgin’s internet packages in Quebec include:

$35/month 30Mbps down, 10Mbps up

$40/month 100Mbps down, 10Mbps up

$46/month 300Mbps down, 100Mbps up

It’s worth noting that the price includes the cost of modem rental. Plus, Virgin charges a one-time $150 installation fee, but only if customers who are eligible for a self-install decline to do so (though it waives the installation fee if customers aren’t eligible for self-install).

Plans with the five-year price lock are available on Virgin’s website as well as over the phone or in-store.

Virgin Plus confirmed to MobileSyrup that it has no plans to expand the five-year price lock offer at this time.

You can view Virgin Plus’ internet plans here.