The iPhone 16 Pro Max could be Apples biggest smartphone ever

When I see news about smartphone “dummy units,” empty shells used by case manufacturers to ensure compatibility, my eyes often glaze over. They’re rarely accurate and are frequently entirely based on inaccurate leaked information.

This latest dummy unit leak caught my attention, however. First off, the images of reported iPhone 16 series dummy units (courtesy of X user Sonny Dickson) show off the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus’ redesigned camera module, which looks like a remix of the iPhone X’s vertically oriented, pill-shaped camera and the current iPhone 15’s rear camera design.

But what really stands out is the size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit — a massive 6.9-inches.

If the report is accurate, this makes the iPhone 16 Pro Max the biggest iPhone Apple has ever released and 0.2 inches larger than the current 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. I already find the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max enormous, and this size increase isn’t insignificant

Apple is expected to release its iPhone 16 series this coming September.

Image credit: @SonnyDickson

Source: @SonnyDickson Via: Android Authority