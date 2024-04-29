Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [April 29-May 5]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon’s Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Crave

Hacks (Season 3)

Crave premiere date: May 2nd, 2024 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Nine episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Deborah rides high off the success of her standup special while Ava pursues new opportunities back in LA.

Hacks was created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (Broad City) and stars Jean Smart (Watchmen), Hannah Einbinder (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Candyman) and Jane Adams (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind).

Selena + Restaurant

⭐️ #SelenaAndRestaurant with @selenagomez starts May 2 @ 7|6c! Joined by her best friend Raquelle Stevens, Selena continues her culinary adventures not in her own kitchen but at the professional restaurants of some of LA's best chefs like @wolfgangpuck + @stephanieizard 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MPAuuC9FNf — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) April 26, 2024

Crave premiere date: May 2nd, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Cooking

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

After four seasons of Selena + Chef in her home’s kitchen, actress and singer Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) will join chefs in their own restaurants, including Wolfgang Puck at CUT.

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave in April can be found here. A round-up of May's new content is available

here.

Disney+

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada premiere date: May 4th, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Sci-fi, animated

Runtime: Six episodes (around 15 minutes each)

Following 2022’s Tales of the Jedi, Lucasfilm is releasing a new villain-focused animated anthology series from Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) that follows Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) from The Mandalorian and former Jedi Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger) from The Clone Wars.

The Veil

Disney+ Canada premiere date: April 30th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Tuesday)

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Two women play a deadly game of truth and lies as they travel from Istanbul to Paris and London.

The Veil was created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and stars Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Josh Charles (The Good Wife), Dali Benssalah (No Time to Die) and Yumna Marwan (Little Birds).

Welcome to Wrexham (Season 3)

Disney+ Canada premiere date: May 3rd, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Friday)

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

In this latest season, Welsh football club Wrexham has made it to the EFL, leading to some of the biggest matches that the storied team has ever played.

The series features the club’s co-owners, Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as well as various players of Wrexham.

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month (Standard with Ads), $11.99/month (Standard) or $14.99/month (Premium).

The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada in April can be found here. A round-up of May's new content is available here.

Netflix

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 3rd, 2024 at 7pm PT/10pm ET (first episode, new episodes nightly from May 6th to 10th at 7pm PT/10pm ET)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Six episodes

In this live series, comedian John Mulaney (SNL) will speak to various funny people (both famous and everyday) in Los Angeles.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 5th, 2024 at 5pm PT/8pm ET

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Kevin Hart (Jumanji) hosts this live roast of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, featuring surprise guests from the worlds of sports, comedy, and entertainment.

Unfrosted [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 3rd, 2024

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

A loose retelling of the corporate battle between Kellogg’s and Post Cereal over the revolutionary Pop-Tarts breakfast item.

Unfrosted is the feature directorial debut of Jerry Seinfeld (Seinfeld) and stars Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy (Mike & Molly), Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show) and Hugh Grant (Bridget Jones’s Diary).

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in April can be found here. A round-up of May's new content is available here.

Prime Video

The Idea of You [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: May 2nd, 2024

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

A 40-year-old single mother falls in love with the 24-year-old lead singer of a popular boy band.

Based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, The Idea of You was directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) and stars Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue).

Stream The Idea of You here.