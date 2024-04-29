Pixel 8 and 8 Pro limits flashlight to 50 percent brightness by default

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro — and some older Pixel models — cap the LED flash brightness at 50 percent when using it as a flashlight.

The oddity was spotted by Redditor ‘Adnaks‘ (via Android Authority). In a post on Reddit, Adnaks explained how using the quick settings tile or lock screen shortcut to turn on the flashlight doesn’t utilize the full brightness the flash LED is capable of on their Pixel 8 Pro.

Android Authority noted the same behaviour on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 series, but it’s unclear if it also affects older Pixels.

Thankfully, the workaround to access full brightness from the Pixel flashlight is pretty simple. Third-party apps like ‘FlashDim‘ allow users to bypass the limit and turn on the flashlight at 100 percent intensity. Another Redditor pointed out that Google’s ‘Magnifier‘ app can push the flashlight even brighter than FlashDim can.

As for why Google defaults the flashlight to 50 percent brightness, it’s not clear. Several Redditors and Android Authority speculated that it was an effort to preserve the longevity of the LED. Alternatively, it could be a way to reduce battery drain in case where people accidentally turn on the flashlight and forget to turn it off.

Whatever the case, the limit probably hasn’t impacted most people. I’ve been alternating between both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro since they launched and have found the flashlight on both to be plenty bright enough for my needs. That said, if you need a brighter light, now you know how to get it.

Source: Reddit Via: Android Authority