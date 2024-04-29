New on Amazon Prime Video Canada: May 2024

Amazon has shared the list of movies and shows coming to and leaving its Prime Video service in Canada in May. The company also highlighted some content coming to Prime Video Channels, which you can find below.

Prime Video highlights include the second seasons of Outer Range and Canadian scripted drama Nuit Blanche, Idea of You and The Outlaws season three.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.

May 2

All But Divorce (Exclusive Content)

The Idea of You (Amazon Original)

Nuit Blanche S2 (Exclusive Content)

May 3

Clarkson’s Farm S3 (Amazon Original)

Flaws

Blackout (Exclusive Content)

May 4

Night Swim

ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video

NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v San Diego Wave FC

May 6

Celebrity Hunted: Caccia All’Uomo S4 (Amazon Original)

May 8

Renato Albani Stand Up Special (Exclusive Content)

Maia

May 9

Maxon Hall: The World Against Us (Amazon Original)

The Goat (Amazon Original)

Yodha

May 10

Eileen

A Father’s Love

Migration

Water and Garri

May 11

NWSL: Racing Louisville FC v Washington Spirit

May 14

The Boss Baby

Babe

The Adjustment Bureau

57 Seconds

May 16

Forgetfulness (Exclusive Content)

Outer Range S2 (Amazon Original)

Academy Of Country Music Awards S3

Madgaon Express

May 17

Roasted – Verdens Sjoveste Ferie (Amazon Original)

Crossroads

Osorona

99 (Exclusive Content)

May 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan S4 (Exclusive Content)

NWSL: North Carolina Courage v Utah Royals

May 20

Angry Birds: Mystery Island (Amazon Original)

May 21

The Iron Claw

Nahir

May 22

Nahir (Amazon Original)

May 23

The 1% Club (Amazon Original)

The Blue Angels (Amazon Original)

Rathnam

May 24

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team S3 (Amazon Original)

¿Quién Lo Mató? (Amazon Original)

Dom S3 (Amazon Original)

All’s Fair in Love

Kofa

Beautiful Wedding

Back On The Strip

May 25

NWSL: Bay FC v NJ/NY Gotham FC

May 27

Panchayat S3 (Exclusive Content)

May 28

For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign (Amazon Original)

May 30

Die Hart 2: Die Harter (Amazon Original)

Viktor Bringt’s (Amazon Original)

Kill Boro

May 31

The Outlaws S3 (Amazon Original)

Listening Ears

Diamond In The Sky

Someone Special

Blindspot

Prime Video Channels

Prime Video Channels allow Prime customers to subscribe to additional TV and movie channels through Prime Video to access extra content available from those sources. Below are some feature titles coming to Prime Video Channels in May:

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (STACKTV on May 6)

Interview with the Vampire S2 (AMC+ on May 12)

Bellefleur (Crave on May 16)

Shoresy S3 (Crave on May 24)

Geek Girl (STACKTV on May 31)

What’s leaving Prime Video in May

May 1

Bullet Train

May 2

Hate Story 4

Breach

May 9

Milan Talkies

May 10

Maaveeran

May 11

Just My Luck

May 17

Shrek 3

May 22

Wedding Cha Shinema

May 23

The Invitation

May 24

Cyrano

May 25

Notebook

May 27

Women Talking

May 31

The Mighty Quinn

Mermaids

The Thomas Crown Affair

Vera Cruz

Good Boy!

Leaving Las Vegas

Foxy Brown

Coffy

The Burning Sea

Law & Order: Special Victims S22

Unit S22

Duel at Diablo

Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 1 & 2

All Dogs Go To Heaven

Walking Tall (2004)

Raging Bull

Hercules (2014)

Fled

Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble

Rollerball (2002)

Posse

Midnight Cowboy

The Big Country

Son of the Pink Panther

398 Days

I’m Gonna Get You Sucka

Ben-Hur (2016)

Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble-Special 2, Sibling Rivalry

