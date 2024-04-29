fbpx
New on Amazon Prime Video Canada: May 2024

Highlights include Outer Range and Canadian scripted drama Nuit Blanche, Idea of You and The Outlaws season three

Jonathan Lamont
Apr 29, 20243:49 PM EDT 0 comments

Amazon has shared the list of movies and shows coming to and leaving its Prime Video service in Canada in May. The company also highlighted some content coming to Prime Video Channels, which you can find below.

Prime Video highlights include the second seasons of Outer Range and Canadian scripted drama Nuit Blanche, Idea of You and The Outlaws season three.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.

May 2

  • All But Divorce (Exclusive Content)
  • The Idea of You (Amazon Original)
  • Nuit Blanche S2 (Exclusive Content)

May 3

  • Clarkson’s Farm S3 (Amazon Original)
  • Flaws
  • Blackout (Exclusive Content)

May 4

  • Night Swim
  • ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video
  • NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v San Diego Wave FC

May 6

  • Celebrity Hunted: Caccia All’Uomo S4 (Amazon Original)

May 8

  • Renato Albani Stand Up Special (Exclusive Content)
  • Maia

May 9

  • Maxon Hall: The World Against Us (Amazon Original)
  • The Goat (Amazon Original)
  • Yodha

May 10

  • Eileen
  • A Father’s Love
  • Migration
  • Water and Garri

May 11

  • NWSL: Racing Louisville FC v Washington Spirit

May 14

  • The Boss Baby
  • Babe
  • The Adjustment Bureau
  • 57 Seconds

May 16

  • Forgetfulness (Exclusive Content)
  • Outer Range S2 (Amazon Original)
  • Academy Of Country Music Awards S3
  • Madgaon Express

May 17

  • Roasted – Verdens Sjoveste Ferie (Amazon Original)
  • Crossroads
  • Osorona
  • 99 (Exclusive Content)

May 18

  • Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan S4 (Exclusive Content)
  • NWSL: North Carolina Courage v Utah Royals

May 20

  • Angry Birds: Mystery Island (Amazon Original)

May 21

  • The Iron Claw
  • Nahir

May 22

  • Nahir (Amazon Original)

May 23

  • The 1% Club (Amazon Original)
  • The Blue Angels (Amazon Original)
  • Rathnam

May 24

  • The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team S3 (Amazon Original)
  • ¿Quién Lo Mató? (Amazon Original)
  • Dom S3 (Amazon Original)
  • All’s Fair in Love
  • Kofa
  • Beautiful Wedding
  • Back On The Strip

May 25

  • NWSL: Bay FC v NJ/NY Gotham FC

May 27

  • Panchayat S3 (Exclusive Content)

May 28

  • For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign (Amazon Original)

May 30

  • Die Hart 2: Die Harter (Amazon Original)
  • Viktor Bringt’s (Amazon Original)
  • Kill Boro

May 31

  • The Outlaws S3 (Amazon Original)
  • Listening Ears
  • Diamond In The Sky
  • Someone Special
  • Blindspot

Prime Video Channels

Prime Video Channels allow Prime customers to subscribe to additional TV and movie channels through Prime Video to access extra content available from those sources. Below are some feature titles coming to Prime Video Channels in May:

  • The Tattooist of Auschwitz (STACKTV on May 6)
  • Interview with the Vampire S2 (AMC+ on May 12)
  • Bellefleur (Crave on May 16)
  • Shoresy S3 (Crave on May 24)
  • Geek Girl (STACKTV on May 31)

What’s leaving Prime Video in May

May 1

  • Bullet Train

May 2

  • Hate Story 4
    Breach

May 9

  • Milan Talkies

May 10

  • Maaveeran

May 11

  • Just My Luck

May 17

  • Shrek 3

May 22

  • Wedding Cha Shinema

May 23

  • The Invitation

May 24

  • Cyrano

May 25

  • Notebook

May 27

  • Women Talking

May 31

  • The Mighty Quinn
  • Mermaids
  • The Thomas Crown Affair
  • Vera Cruz
  • Good Boy!
  • Leaving Las Vegas
  • Foxy Brown
  • Coffy
  • The Burning Sea
  • Law & Order: Special Victims S22
  • Unit S22
  • Duel at Diablo
  • Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 1 & 2
  • All Dogs Go To Heaven
  • Walking Tall (2004)
  • Raging Bull
  • Hercules (2014)
  • Fled
  • Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble
  • Rollerball (2002)
  • Posse
  • Midnight Cowboy
  • The Big Country
  • Son of the Pink Panther
  • 398 Days
  • I’m Gonna Get You Sucka
  • Ben-Hur (2016)
  • Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble-Special 2, Sibling Rivalry

