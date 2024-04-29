New on Amazon Prime Video Canada: May 2024

Amazon has shared the list of movies and shows coming to and leaving its Prime Video service in Canada in May. The company also highlighted some content coming to Prime Video Channels, which you can find below.
Prime Video highlights include the second seasons of Outer Range and Canadian scripted drama Nuit Blanche, Idea of You and The Outlaws season three.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.
Find out what came to Prime Video in April here.
May 2
- All But Divorce (Exclusive Content)
- The Idea of You (Amazon Original)
- Nuit Blanche S2 (Exclusive Content)
May 3
- Clarkson’s Farm S3 (Amazon Original)
- Flaws
- Blackout (Exclusive Content)
May 4
- Night Swim
- ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video
- NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v San Diego Wave FC
May 6
- Celebrity Hunted: Caccia All’Uomo S4 (Amazon Original)
May 8
- Renato Albani Stand Up Special (Exclusive Content)
- Maia
May 9
- Maxon Hall: The World Against Us (Amazon Original)
- The Goat (Amazon Original)
- Yodha
May 10
- Eileen
- A Father’s Love
- Migration
- Water and Garri
May 11
- NWSL: Racing Louisville FC v Washington Spirit
May 14
- The Boss Baby
- Babe
- The Adjustment Bureau
- 57 Seconds
May 16
- Forgetfulness (Exclusive Content)
- Outer Range S2 (Amazon Original)
- Academy Of Country Music Awards S3
- Madgaon Express
May 17
- Roasted – Verdens Sjoveste Ferie (Amazon Original)
- Crossroads
- Osorona
- 99 (Exclusive Content)
May 18
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan S4 (Exclusive Content)
- NWSL: North Carolina Courage v Utah Royals
May 20
- Angry Birds: Mystery Island (Amazon Original)
May 21
- The Iron Claw
- Nahir
May 22
- Nahir (Amazon Original)
May 23
- The 1% Club (Amazon Original)
- The Blue Angels (Amazon Original)
- Rathnam
May 24
- The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team S3 (Amazon Original)
- ¿Quién Lo Mató? (Amazon Original)
- Dom S3 (Amazon Original)
- All’s Fair in Love
- Kofa
- Beautiful Wedding
- Back On The Strip
May 25
- NWSL: Bay FC v NJ/NY Gotham FC
May 27
- Panchayat S3 (Exclusive Content)
May 28
- For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign (Amazon Original)
May 30
- Die Hart 2: Die Harter (Amazon Original)
- Viktor Bringt’s (Amazon Original)
- Kill Boro
May 31
- The Outlaws S3 (Amazon Original)
- Listening Ears
- Diamond In The Sky
- Someone Special
- Blindspot
Prime Video Channels
Prime Video Channels allow Prime customers to subscribe to additional TV and movie channels through Prime Video to access extra content available from those sources. Below are some feature titles coming to Prime Video Channels in May:
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz (STACKTV on May 6)
- Interview with the Vampire S2 (AMC+ on May 12)
- Bellefleur (Crave on May 16)
- Shoresy S3 (Crave on May 24)
- Geek Girl (STACKTV on May 31)
What’s leaving Prime Video in May
May 1
- Bullet Train
May 2
- Hate Story 4
Breach
May 9
- Milan Talkies
May 10
- Maaveeran
May 11
- Just My Luck
May 17
- Shrek 3
May 22
- Wedding Cha Shinema
May 23
- The Invitation
May 24
- Cyrano
May 25
- Notebook
May 27
- Women Talking
May 31
- The Mighty Quinn
- Mermaids
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- Vera Cruz
- Good Boy!
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Foxy Brown
- Coffy
- The Burning Sea
- Law & Order: Special Victims S22
- Unit S22
- Duel at Diablo
- Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 1 & 2
- All Dogs Go To Heaven
- Walking Tall (2004)
- Raging Bull
- Hercules (2014)
- Fled
- Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble
- Rollerball (2002)
- Posse
- Midnight Cowboy
- The Big Country
- Son of the Pink Panther
- 398 Days
- I’m Gonna Get You Sucka
- Ben-Hur (2016)
- Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble-Special 2, Sibling Rivalry
Header image credit: Prime Video
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.