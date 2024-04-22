fbpx
News

It’s the last day to get Koodo’s $34/20GB 4G plan

Will Koodo follow Fido and Virgin in raising the price to $39/mo? Only time will tell.

Jonathan Lamont
Apr 22, 202410:30 AM EDT 0 comments
Koodo logo on a smartphone.

Today is the last day to get Koodo’s $34/mo 20GB 4G plan, according to an update added to the provider’s website.

Over the weekend, the Telus flanker brand added a banner to its $34 plan, noting that the offer “ends April 22nd, 2024.” Assuming Koodo sticks to that date — which doesn’t always happen — that makes today the last day to get the plan.

Given that Koodo’s direct competitors, Bell’s Virgin Plus and Rogers’ Fido, both charge $39/mo for their 20GB 4G plans, my guess is Koodo’s plan will jump up $5/mo to match them.

While a potential $5/mo increase is bad enough, it’s particularly frustrating when you consider that Koodo previously offered 50GB of 4G data at this price point. Early in April, Koodo killed its $34/50GB plan and launched new plans, including $40/10GB and $45/20GB options.

A little over a week later, Koodo ditched those and went back to the $34/mo price point but only offered 20GB of data to match plans from other providers. But since then, both Virgin and Fido have increased their plans to $39/mo for 20GB of 4G data.

Amidst all this, some providers have held fast with $34/50GB offers, including Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile, both of which offer those plans with 5G data. If you’re looking to get a plan right now, I see very little reason to go for the more costly offers from Koodo, Fido or Virgin.

You can view Koodo’s plans here.

Related Articles

News

Virgin Plus brings back 20GB 4G plan, but now it costs $5 more

Syrup Community

What did you think of the Fallout TV series?

Resources

How to use Delta Nintendo emulator on iOS like a pro

Deals

Get 25 percent off PlayStation Plus subscriptions for a limited time

Comments