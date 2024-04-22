It’s the last day to get Koodo’s $34/20GB 4G plan

Today is the last day to get Koodo’s $34/mo 20GB 4G plan, according to an update added to the provider’s website.

Over the weekend, the Telus flanker brand added a banner to its $34 plan, noting that the offer “ends April 22nd, 2024.” Assuming Koodo sticks to that date — which doesn’t always happen — that makes today the last day to get the plan.

Given that Koodo’s direct competitors, Bell’s Virgin Plus and Rogers’ Fido, both charge $39/mo for their 20GB 4G plans, my guess is Koodo’s plan will jump up $5/mo to match them.

While a potential $5/mo increase is bad enough, it’s particularly frustrating when you consider that Koodo previously offered 50GB of 4G data at this price point. Early in April, Koodo killed its $34/50GB plan and launched new plans, including $40/10GB and $45/20GB options.

A little over a week later, Koodo ditched those and went back to the $34/mo price point but only offered 20GB of data to match plans from other providers. But since then, both Virgin and Fido have increased their plans to $39/mo for 20GB of 4G data.

Amidst all this, some providers have held fast with $34/50GB offers, including Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile, both of which offer those plans with 5G data. If you’re looking to get a plan right now, I see very little reason to go for the more costly offers from Koodo, Fido or Virgin.

You can view Koodo’s plans here.