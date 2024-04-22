Google rolls out second April update to fix Pixel connectivity issues

Google is pushing out a second April update for Pixel devices following reports of connectivity issues.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel 7 and newer will get a second April update, sporting fixes for ongoing connectivity issues. The rollout started on April 18th, though it appears to be going slowly starting in the U.S.

In an email sent to some impacted users by Google Support, the company said the update includes “network stability and performance improvements.”

The update comes after Pixel owners started reporting network issues following the March 2024 update. Google’s first April update also didn’t fix the problem. People impacted by the network problems reported calls going straight to voicemail with their phone not even ringing, texts coming through in sporadic bunches and other problems.

If you’ve been having network issues with your Pixel phone, you’ll want to keep an eye out for this update and install it ASAP. Some of those who already received the update took to Reddit to write that it fixes their problems.

Via: 9to5Google