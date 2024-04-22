Deadpool and Wolverine trailer features post-apocalyptic CN Tower

Part of the fun with any Ryan Reynolds movie is seeing what sorts of Canadian references or easter eggs the Vancouver-born funnyman has thrown in. For instance, Deadpool 2 featured a hilariously meta scene in which the titular Merc with a Mouth assassinated Ryan Reynolds before he could turn in the Green Lantern script and said “You’re welcome, Canada.”

Now, we’re seeing just how much bigger he’s gone on the Canadian front in his next film, Deadpool and Wolverine. On Monday, Marvel Studios dropped the NSFW second trailer for the highly anticipated R-rated film starring Reynolds’ Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, the latter of whom is returning after hanging up the claws in 2017’s Logan.

While the trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the overall plot, it does show Deadpool and Wolverine in a Mad Max-esque wasteland — presumably one of several worlds that the pair visit in this buddy cop, multiverse-hopping romp. What’s particularly amusing here, though, is that you can see the remnants of none other than Toronto’s CN Tower, as spotted by The Movie Podcast‘s Shahbaz Siddiqui.

It’s worth noting that the director of the film, Shawn Levy, hails from Montreal, so it’s possible the idea for a ruined CN Tower came from him (or another writer), not Reynolds, but either way, it’s a fun visual.

What’s also prominent in this scene is, in typical meta Deadpool fashion, the 20th Century Fox logo. It’s a nod to the fact that the X-Men franchise, including the Wolverine and Deadpool films, were once owned by Fox before the company was acquired by Disney. As a result, Deadpool and Wolverine will be the first film in the Fox X-Men franchise to take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see some holdovers from other X-Men movies standing in front of a giant Ant-Man helmet, including Toad (X-Men), Lady Deathstrike (X2: X-Men United) and Azazel (X-Men: First Class). Deadpool and Wolverine can also be seen jumping through Doctor Strange-like portals in between exchanging crude banter.

In another amusing nod to Canada, a Deadpool and Wolverine teaser for today’s trailer that dropped over the weekend shows Reynolds as Wade Wilson wearing a shirt featuring the other famous Canadian Ryan, Barbie star Ryan Gosling. On top of that, Wade is holding The Canadian Mounted, a book that the late Canadian John Candy read in Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

New look at Wade Wilson in a Ryan Gosling shirt in ‘DEADPOOL 3’ pic.twitter.com/le049OTIMO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 21, 2024

Deadpool and Wolverine will slash its way into theatres on July 26th.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Via: Shahbaz Siddiqui (@shayhbaz)