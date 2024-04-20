Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [April 15-21]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon’s Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Crave

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Crave premiere date: April 18th, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Travel show

Runtime: Four episodes (38 to 47 minutes each)

Comedian Conan O’Brien travels the world to Norway, Thailand, Argentina and Ireland to meet fans that he spoke to on his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

Evolving Vegan (Season 2) [Crave Original]

Have you ever had mamey? 👀 It’s Mena Massoud’s favourite exotic fruit. In case you’ve never had it: it tastes like a combo of papaya and sweet potato. 🍠 Will you be giving mamey a try? Catch season 2 of ‘Evolving Vegan’ on Crave. 📺 pic.twitter.com/p4Y5Y8QDIV — Etalk (@etalkCTV) April 18, 2024

Crave premiere date: April 16th, 2024 (first episode, new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Food documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (around 43 minutes each)

Toronto’s Mena Massoud (Aladdin) explores the vegan food offerings in Montral, Miami, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Tokyo.

Some of the guests joining him this season include magician Penn Jillette, comedian Maz Jobrani and cookbook author Radhi Devlukia (Joyfull).

We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel) (Season 2) [Crave Original]

Crave premiere date: April 19th, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (28 to 29 minutes each)

Montreal’s Jay Baruchel (BlackBerry) returns to unpack more global crises with experts, including AI, insect die-offs, nanotechnology and the simulation theory.

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

Disney+

We Were the Lucky Ones [Star Original]

Hulu premiere date: March 28th, 2024

Disney+ Canada premiere date: April 17th, 2024 (three episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

After being separated during World War II, members of a scattered Polish-Jewish family attempts to discover any surviving relatives.

Based on Georgia Hunter’s 2017 book of the same name, We Were the Lucky Ones was created by Erica Lipez (The Morning Show) and stars Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Logan Lerman (Hunters), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars) and Amit Rahav (Unorthodox).

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month (Standard with Ads), $11.99/month (Standard) or $14.99/month (Premium).

Netflix

Rebel Moon: Part 2 — The Scargiver [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 19th, 2024

Genre: Sci-fi action

Runtime: 2 hours, 3 minutes

The rebels prepare for war against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld.

Rebel Moon: Part 2 was co-written and directed by Zack Snyder (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) and features an ensemble cast that includes Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Djimon Honsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), Michael Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House), Staz Nair (Game of Thrones), Fra Fee (Hawkeye) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Prime Video

The Beekeeper

Original theatrical release date: January 12th, 2024

Prime Video Canada premiere date: April 19th, 2024

Genre: Action

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

When his kindly neighbour is devastated by a phishing scam, a retired military operative seeks revenge upon those responsible.

The Beekeeper was directed by David Ayer (Training Day) and stars Jason Statham (Furious 7), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games series) and Jeremy Irons (Watchmen).

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.

This week in Prime Video news: Amazon has renewed Fallout for a second season.

