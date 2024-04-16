Pizza Pizza wants you to get baked on 4/20 with its ‘pre-rolls’

If you’re looking for a tasty snack this April 20th, Pizza Pizza has your back with its new weed-themed pizza treat.

The pizza chain’s new “pre-rolls,” released in honour of 4/20, are available in three flavours: ‘Pepperoni,’ ‘Veggie’ and, because of course, ‘Pineapple Express.’

Obviously, these Pizza Pocket-like treats don’t actually feature marijuana or cannabis-infused ingredients and instead are a clever play on the concept of pre-rolls — weed that’s already rolled into a joint.

Pizza Pizza pre-rolls cost $3.79 each and are available at the food chain’s locations across the country.

Alongside its amusing pre-rolls, Pizza Pizza is also introducing the cool-looking “Hot Box,” offering a place to store your “Pizza Pizza paraphernalia.” In reality, most people, unfortunately, probably won’t be able to get their hands on the Hot Box since it’ll be available for a limited time to “influencers and a select number of fortunate Canadians on April 20th.”

Source: Pizza Pizza Via: DailyHive