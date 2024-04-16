fbpx
News

Netflix accused of using AI images in new documentary about Canadian crime

Two photos of the titular criminal in What Jennifer Did are mangled in several ways that are consistent with AI imagery

Bradly Shankar
Apr 16, 202411:16 AM EDT 0 comments
Jennifer Pan OPP

Netflix has been accused of using AI imagery in What Jennifer Did, a new documentary about a Canadian crime.

Directed by Jenny Popplewell (American Murder: The Family Next Door), the film examines the 2010 case of Jennifer Pan, a young Markham, Ontario woman who was arrested for hiring hitmen to kill her parents. According to FuturismWhat Jennifer Did features what appears to be two “AI-generated or -manipulated” images of Pan with a smile on her face. As Futurism notes, there are several glaring issues with the images, including mangled facial features and hands, deformed objects in the background and uneven teeth.

Here’s one of the images below:

Netflix Jennifer Pan

It’s unclear why Popplewell, the producers and/or Netflix apparently opted to use AI here, but it’s especially egregious considering this is an image of an actual human being, not just a fictional character. Worse still, the person in question, Pan, is currently awaiting retrial for murder, so it’s a story that requires a greater degree of sensitivity.

Netflix hasn’t yet publicly responded to the accusations. But what’s particularly ironic in this situation is that both critics and audiences have already criticized the documentary for being overly conventional and barebones, and the apparent use of AI certainly only adds to those gripes.

Header image credit: York Regional Police

Related Articles

News

Apple hypes eliminating leather accessories in new ad, ignores FineWoven’s issues

The best way to buy a refurbished phone in 2024

News

Google testing Gemini integration in Chrome’s search box

News

New Moto Buds+ are now available in Canada

Comments