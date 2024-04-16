Ikea’s new gaming furniture looks like stuff you’d actually want in your house

Gaming furniture often adopts a specific aesthetic, and while Ikea’s new BRÄNNBOL collection definitely features that look™ to some extent, it also still manages to look genuinely cool at the same time.

The new line features 20 items in total, including a wall-mounted cabinet, an ergonomic lounge chair, a transformable basket and my personal favourite, a rolling kart that’s perfect for video game controllers (I’m definitely buying this one), and more.

You can check out the entire collection here.





All products feature vibrant, 70s/60s-inspired colours and inventive designs that feel like they aim to bridge the gap between the traditional gamer aesthetic and furniture looking like… well, normal furniture.

“Drawing inspiration from how people move when they play video games, I wanted to create a chair that activates the player, to enhance this interaction. This connection between the player and the game can hopefully lead to a more engaging and immersive experience,” said David Wahl, designer at Ikea of Sweden, in a recent statement.

It’s unclear how much these new products will cost. Ikea’s BRÄNNBOL collection is set to launch across “all Ikea markets” in September 2024.

Image credit: Ikea

Source: Ikea