Google testing Gemini integration in Chrome’s search box

Google is working on integrating Gemini directly into the Chrome browser’s ‘omnibox.’

Spotted by Chrome Story, the change would mark a significant increase in access to Gemini, Google’s confusingly named generative AI-powered chatbot. The omnibox, for those not familiar with the term, is used to describe the Chrome browser’s combination address bar and search bar.

Currently, Chrome users on desktop need to visit the Gemini website to access the chatbot. But recent test builds of Chrome integrate Gemini into the omnibox, allowing users to quickly query the chatbot by typing “@gemini” before the query. Doing so sends users to the site ‘gemini.google.com/prompt’ and the query should appear in the prompt field followed by a response.

The integration functions more like a shortcut, similar to the ‘@tabs’ or ‘@bookmarks.’ While not as deep an integration as Gemini on Android, it’s still a significant step up for Chrome users, allowing them to ask Gemini questions almost as easily as typing in a Google search.

However, Chrome’s Gemini integration isn’t widely available yet. Chrome Story found it Chrome’s Canary version 125 build (Canary is an early pre-release version of Chrome for testing updates before pushing them out to all Chrome users). To access it, users need Canary on version 125 and then must enable two Chrome flags (semi-hidden settings used to test new features). Enabling ‘chrome://flags/#omnibox-starter-pack-expansion’ and ‘chrome://flags/#omnibox-starter-pack-iph’ in Canary 125 should allow you to use the ‘@gemini’ shortcut.

Android Police reports that the feature seems polished and ready to go and should arrive with Chrome version 125.

Source: Chrome Story Via: Android Police