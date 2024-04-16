Céline Dion documentary coming to Prime Video in June

A new documentary focused on Céline Dion will hit Prime Video worldwide on June 25th.

The film, titled I Am: Céline Dion, will look at the life and career of the legendary Canadian singer with an emphasis on her ongoing battle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS).

A trailer wasn’t revealed for the documentary, but the first photo for the film has been released (see above).

I Am: Céline Dion was directed by Irene Taylor (The Final Inch) and filmed over a year.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans,” said Dion of the film in a statement. “During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

Image credit: Amazon