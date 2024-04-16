Massive 4TB SD cards could arrive in 2025

It feels crazy to write this, but 4TB SD cards are on the way and could be available as early as next year.

Yes, that’s TB, as in terabyte. As in 1,000GB. Four of them in one itty-bitty SD card. That’s pretty crazy, but Western Digital showed off the SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB SD card at the NAB Show in Las Vegas ahead of its not-to-distant 2025 launch.

The cards are designed for cameras and laptops with a focus on high-red video, such as 8K. AnandTech reports that the SD card uses the Ultra High Speed-I (UHS-I) interface, which enables up to 104MB/s data transfers in its UHS104 (SDR104) mode. The card also has sequential write speeds of 30MB/s, which is just enough for 8K video recording.

Additionally, the SD card uses the Secure Digital Ultra Capacity (SDUC) specification, first detailed by the AD Association in 2018. That specification enables up to 128TB of storage, but given how long it’s taken to get to 4TB SD cards, it might be a while before we see 128TB. Moreover, we don’t yet know what type of NAND Western Digital is using in the SD card.

Considering 1TB SD cards currently cost as much as $220 in Canada, the 4TB ones will likely cost a ton when they arrive next year — maybe as much as $800 or $900.

Source: Western Digital Via: AnandTech