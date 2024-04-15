fbpx
Telus adds $70/75GB 5G mobile plan to its website

The option trails behind similar plans from Bell and Rogers

Nida Zafar
Apr 15, 20249:59 AM EDT 0 comments
Telus has grown its list of plans with the addition of a 75GB option.

The ‘Essential 75 5G’ plan costs $70/month. The included data is non-shareable at speeds up to 250Mbps. The plan also comes with unlimited talk and text across Canada.

Moving onto what this plan doesn’t include, there is no unlimited data, and data overages apply. Like Telus’ other “essential plans,” this option also isn’t eligible for the family discount. Only new activations and renewals can access this plan.

It should be noted that Telus’ competitors are offering slightly cheaper options for similar plans.

Rogers’ 75GB plan costs $70/month, which can drop down to $65/month with automatic payments. Unlike Telus, the option includes unlimited data, albeit at slower speeds, once the allocated 75GB is exhausted.

Bell is offering its 75GB plan for $65/month for customers brining their own phone. Those purchasing a device from the service provider will pay $70/month. Like Rogers, Bell’s options include unlimited data at slower speeds once the allocated high-speed data is exhausted.

Telus’ addition follows its recently added $100/150GB Canada-U.S.-Mexico plan.

More information is available on Telus’ website.

