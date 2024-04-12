Virgin Plus refreshes plans, adds $44/50GB and $34/20GB options

Virgin Plus has revamped its plan options for the second time in the last 10 days with a list of slightly improved offers.

The provider has dropped the cost of its 60GB 5G plan to $50/month. Earlier this month, Virgin increased the price to $55/month after previously offering it for $50/month. As MobileSyrup previously noted, that price increase didn’t come with any additional features. The change matches a $50/60GB option Rogers offered earlier this week and a $50/60GB offer from Fido, though notably that one only includes 4G data.

Virgin’s $40/10GB 4G plan has been replaced with a $44/50GB option. While this is a price increase, an additional $4/month for 40GB of data isn’t a bad deal.

The cost of its 20GB 4G plan has dropped to $34/month from $45/month, and Virgin has removed its $40/10GB option from its website altogether. These plans also match new offers from Fido.

Virgin’s 5G plans come with speeds up to 250Mbps, while its 4G plans go up to 150Mbps.

While these options are better than what the service provider previously offered, they don’t match up with its previously offered $34/50GB plan.

The changes appear to coincide with Bell CEO Mirko Bibic’s Thursday appearance before the Committee on Canadian Heritage, where he told MPs that telecom rates are going down.

“We are providing phenomenal service on world-leading networks at prices that are declining significantly,” the CEO said, further pointing to his March 18th appearance before the Industry Committee.

Bibic appeared alongside the CEOs of Rogers and Telus, telling MPs prices are dropping. But when it came to explaining why Canadians aren’t seeing a decrease in their bills, Bibic was one of the CEOs unable to provide a clear explanation.

Virgin’s new plans are available here.