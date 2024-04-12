Google axes VPN and changes One subscription benefits

The Google graveyard just got a few more tombstones.

In an email sent out to Google One subscribers shared by Mishaal Rahman and Android Authority, Google outlined several changes coming to its cloud storage subscription. The biggest is the phase-out of VPN by Google One “later this year.”

Other changing benefits include removing free shipping for select print orders for Google Photos, which applies to Canada, the U.K., the U.S. and the E.U., and expanding certain features that were previously tied to Google One to be available to more people. That includes Magic Editor, which will soon be “available to all Pixel users,” while on May 15th, Google will make Photos editing features like Magic Eraser and Portrait light available to more people with devices that “meet the requirements.” Of course, we already knew about some of those changes.

Google is emailing Google One subscribers to inform them that the free VPN by Google One service is being discontinued later this year. Google is also discontinuing free shipping for select print orders from Google Photos in Canada, the UK, the U.S., and the EU starting May 15.… pic.twitter.com/y17wz9LJUP — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 11, 2024

Google says it’s phasing out the VPN feature because it’s focused on “providing the most in-demand features and benefits,” though in a statement to 9to5Google, the company said it was shutting down the VPN because “people simply weren’t using it.”

People with the Pixel 7 or newer will still have access to the VPN service through Pixel settings.

Given that people weren’t using the VPN feature, it probably won’t be missed by many. At the same time, Google is only building its reputation for killing off products, which makes it increasingly hard to recommend Google products to people. Why bother if we know it won’t stick around?

Source: Android Authority, 9to5Google, Mishaal Rahman