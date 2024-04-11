Gurman says Apple M4 chips with AI features coming this year

A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states that Apple is gearing up to launch M4-equipped Macs by the end of 2024, with a full rollout across the entire line by 2025.

These M4 chips are supposed to be faster, support more RAM, and offer enhanced AI features compared to the M3. Previous leaks suggested Apple will focus heavily on AI at WWDC in the summer, so more AI features built into the chipset makes sense.

The new Bloomberg report also states that power users who buy the Mac Pro are looking for more RAM. The old Intel version could be formatted to have 1.5TB of RAM, while the M2 Ultra Apple silicon version can only fit 192GB. With the new chip, this could go up to half a terabyte.

The new Apple chips are code-named Donan (likely M4), Brava (likely M4 Pro or Max) and Hidra (likely M4 Ultra).

Gurman expects new iMacs, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a Mac mini by the end of 2024. The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air will follow in the spring of 2025, the Mac Studio around the middle of the year, and the Mac Pro in late 2025.

This aggressive switch to the M4 reportedly offset low Mac sales over the past few years. When Apple released the M1 line, it offered a ntoable jump over existing Intel computers and resulted in a lot of people upgrading.

Since then, the M2 and M3 upgrades have been less substantial, causing Mac sales to dip again. Apple likely hopes a piviot to AI backed by on-device hardware can prompt another wave of upgrades.

Source: Bloomberg