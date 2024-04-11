Freedom removes $60/60GB Canada-U.S.-Mexico plan

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has dropped the $60/60GB plan from its lineup, though it’s not really a significant loss.

The rest of Freedom’s plans remain unchanged, and the provider currently offers plans for less than $60 per month that also have more than 60GB of data, so the disappearing $60/60GB plan really doesn’t mean much. However, the plan did include Canada, U.S. and Mexico usage, which isn’t currently available on any Freedom plan save for the Roam Beyond options, which either cost more for the same amount of data or is cheaper with significantly less data.

Here are Freedom’s current plans:

$34/mo 50GB 5G with Canada-U.S. (includes $5/mo BYOP discount)

$40/mo 75GB 5G with Canada-U.S. (includes $5/mo BYOP discount)

$50/mo 100GB 5G with Canada-U.S. (includes $5/mo BYOP discount)

$45/mo 15GB Roam Beyond (includes roaming to 81 destinations)

$65/mo 60GB Roam Beyond (includes roaming to 81 destinations)

It’s worth noting that all of the above plans include a $5/mo Digital Discount applied for using automatic payments.

You can check out Freedom’s plans here.