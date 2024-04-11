Fido swaps $34/50GB plan for $34/20GB option, adds new 50GB and 60GB plans

Rogers flanker brand Fido just rolled out several new plans, bringing it more in line with changes seen from other flanker brands, Koodo and Virgin Plus.

Here are the current Fido plans:

$37.50/mo 2GB (unchanged)

$39/mo 20GB (previously 50GB, $34/mo with autopay)

$49/mo 50GB ($44/mo with autopay)

$55/mo 60GB ($50/mo with autopay)

All of the above plans are for bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers. However, the 50G and 60GB options are also available for customers who buy a phone from Fido.

Notably, all of Fido’s plans use 4G data with speeds of up to 150Mbps. Plans also include unlimited Canada-wide calls and texts, international texting sent from Canada, and other features like voicemail and call display.

While Fido now has more options than before, arguably, none of them are that great, especially with the likes of Public and Chatr out here with $34/50GB plans still. Also, special mention to the $55/60GB plan that, with the $5/mo autopay discount, is $5 cheaper than similar 60GB plans from Koodo and Virgin. The major difference, however, is that Koodo and Virgin offer 5G service with that plan. But again, the plan pales compared to offers from Public, Chatr and Freedom.

You can check out Fido’s plans here.