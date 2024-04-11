Smoke up some Bellsprout with the Pokémon Go 4/20 Community Day

Pokémon Go is having some fun with its 2024 Community Day event starting on April 20th from 2pm to 5pm local time.

This year’s 4/20 event will feature the 1st-gen grass-type Pokémon Bellsprout. Bellsprout evolves into Weepinbell, which evolves into Victreebel, the flycatcher Pokémon, a Pocket Monster that can learn the fast attack ‘Magical Leaf’ (if you evolve it during the event or up to five hours afterwards).

Bellsprout will appear more frequently on this Community Day and there are more chances to catch a ‘Shiny’ version of the Pokémon.

There’s also a Special Research story for $1 USD (about $1.37 CAD), but stay tuned for tickets went his goes live.

Here are also several event bonuses available from 2pm to 5pm local time:

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day.*

Trades will require 50% less Stardust.*

The last two on the list are available from 2pm to 10pm local time.

After the three-hour event from 5pm to 10pm local time, more Weepinbells will appear in four-star raids. Further winning one of these raids will cause more Bellsprout to appear for 30 minutes around the gym that hosted the raid.

You can learn more about the Pokémon Go Community Day here.

Source: Pokémon Go