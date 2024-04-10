Under the Bridge drama based on Canadian murder hits Disney+ in May

A limited series called Under the Bridge will hit Disney+ Canada on May 8th with a two-episode premiere.

Based on the book of the same name by the late Toronto writer Rebecca Godfrey, Under the Bridge is a dramatization of the 1997 murder of Saanich, B.C. teen Reena Virk. The series explores the events that led to six teens beating Virk to death.

Notably, the series stars Lily Gladstone (fresh off her Oscar nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon) alongside Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six) and Vritika Gupta (Launchpad). On top of the Canadian subject matter, the series was filmed in Vancouver and co-stars Kitchener, Ontario’s Michael Buie (Grey’s Anatomy).

It should be noted, however, that this is yet another Hulu series that is coming to Disney+ Canada later. In the U.S., Under the Bridge will premiere on Hulu on April 17th, meaning they’ll be getting the fifth episode of the series at the same time we get the first two episodes.

The series will follow a weekly rollout in both countries, meaning Canadians will all-around be weeks behind the U.S. here — especially ironic considering the show is both based on a Canadian story and filmed here.

In the meantime, another streaming title based on a Canadian murder, What Jennifer Did, is now streaming on Netflix worldwide, including in Canada.

Image credit: Hulu

Source: Disney+