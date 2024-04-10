fbpx
Subway Canada offering BOGO on footlongs via app and website

Use code BOGOFL at checkout for the BOGO promotion

Karandeep Oberoi
Apr 10, 20242:31 PM EDT 0 comments

Subway’s buy-one-get-one (BOGO) footlong deal is back in Canada, but only until Sunday, April 21st, as first shared by RedFlagDeals.

The promotion is only available via the app, and according to Subway, it can’t be stacked with other discounts or promotions. It’s also limited to app/online, with a limit of one use per order.

To claim the promotion, head to the Subway app, create your desired footlong sub and add code ‘BOGOFL‘ at checkout.

The Subway Canada app can be downloaded on iOS and Android.

Learn more about the promotion here.

Image credit: Subway

Via: RedFlagDeals

