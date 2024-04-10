Reddit user turns a smartwatch into gaming console

A Redditor has gone above and beyond using his smartwatch as a gaming console.

The Reddit user posted a two-minute video showcasing an Android-based smartwatch (a copycat Apple watch that runs full Android instead of Wear OS) to a Duelsense-like Bluetooth gaming controller.

The Redditor uses the My Boy! GBA emulator (available on the Google Play Store) to load Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. The control follows the emulator’s every movement and the user can easily fight enemies or bosses.

However, the size of the screen is not ideal, as the smartwatch likely has a screen that’s under 2 inches. A Game Boy Advance (the console Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow was initially released on) has a screen size of 2.9 inches, making it more ideal for playing classis games if the console was still widely available.

That shouldn’t discount the effort by this Reddit user to use a smartwatch for an emulator, which isn’t as powerful as most smartphones.

Recently, Apple changed it’s App Store guidelines to allow retro game emulators. MobileSyrup also wrote about the best emulators a user can play games on for iOS here.

Image Credit: Reddit

Source: Reddit via Android Police