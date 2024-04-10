No Frills starts selling data plans as No Name Mobile

Seeing it now, it’s clear it was only a matter of time, but the Loblaws’ owned grocery chain No Frills is now offering its own mobile data plans.

This new player in the Canadian telecom space is built off the back of PC Mobile, which runs off Bell’s networks. All of the No Name Mobile plans are locked to 4G data speeds.

Like several other Canadian carriers, No Name Mobile offers bonus data for people who sign up to have their credit card pay their bill automatically. This is called an ‘Auto top up bonus.’ Beyond that, all calls include unlimited Canada-wide calling, Free calling to the U.S., free texting, call display, call forwarding, call waiting and three-way calling.

The data buckets are as follows:

$19 – 1GB (2GB with Auto top up)

$24 – 4GB (5GB with Auto top up)

$29 – 25GB (30GB with Auto top up)

$34 – 55GB (60GB with Auto top up)

$40 – 80GB (85GB with Auto top up)

$50 – 105GB (110 with Auto top up)

You can buy a No Name Mobile SIM card at No Frills grocery locations across Canada. Once you get your SIM you can activate it online. If you want to keep track of your data usage, you still need to use the PC Mobile app (iOS/Android).

Notably, the plans priced $29 to $50 are pretty much the same as what’s offered by PC Mobile, which offers 5G speeds.

Source: No Name Mobile