Facebook Messenger adds multiple features, including sending HD photos

Facebook is adding new features to its messenger app to improve users’ conversations and connections.

Meta (the owner of Facebook) has announced Facebook’s Messenger app can now send photos in HD, create a shared album with friends, send files up to 100MB from phones, and add new connections with a QR code.

Users can send an HD photo in Facebook Messenger by selecting the photo button in the chat composer. After selecting the image, users can turn the HD toggle on and hit send. Additionally, multiple images can be sent in HD by selecting ‘additional photos’ in Facebook Messenger.

The next new feature, which is releasing in the coming weeks, allows users to create a shared album with friends. By creating an album or adding an existing one, everyone in a chat can view, download, or delete pictures and videos from the album. Users can locate the album by tapping on the group chat name and then selecting ‘media.’

Meta has also increased the size of file attachments from 25MB to 100MB. The upsize helps send larger images and compressed folders. Meta said all major file formats, including Word, PDF, and Excel, are supported for the attachments.

Finally, Facebook Messegener has made making new connections with friends easier by using a QR code. The QR code lets users add others on Facebook Messenger without needing their name or number. Users can scan another users’ QR code or share their own via a link.

The news follows Meta’s goal of improving its messenger apps, as it added HD photos and video sharing to Whatsapp in August 2023.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Meta Via: Android Police