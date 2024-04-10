Chatr’s new plans include $29/30GB, $34/50GB with Canada-U.S.

Rogers-owned Chatr Mobile has refreshed its plans, significantly cutting down on the number of available options while also improving what’s available.

As before, Chatr still offers 4G and 3G plan options (no 5G yet), but now the provider only has five plans total across both data options — previously, Chatr had six 4G plans alone. Here are the new plans:

$29/mo 30GB 4G (includes 10GB monthly bonus data for 24 months with new activations)

$34/mo 50GB 4G with unlimited Canada-U.S. talk and data

$40/mo 75GB 4G with unlimited Canada-U.S. talk and data

$15/mo 100 minutes Canada-wide talk and text plus 250MB of 3G data with autopay

$25/mo 500MB 3G

Chatr offers speeds of up to 150Mbps for 4G plans and up to 10Mbps for 3G plans. Additionally, every plan is eligible for bonus data when signing up for autopay, ranging from 250MB to 2GB per month. Unless otherwise specified above, the plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting.

The new plans bring Chatr more in line with competitors like Public Mobile, though notably, many of Public’s plans include faster 5G data at the same price point, making those offers more attractive. However, Chatr has a penchant for adding massive data bonuses to its plans. Prior to the recent changes, for example, Chatr was offering as much as 58GB of bonus monthly data for 24 months on select plans. It’s possible Chatr may bring back similar offers in the future.

You can check out Chatr’s new plans here.