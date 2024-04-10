Apple reportedly won’t release a new mid-cycle iPhone 15 colour

Apple typically releases a new colour option for iPhone models in the spring. However, a report suggests that won’t be the case this year.

According to Instant Digital, a Chinese Weibo-based leaker (via MacRumors), Apple will not release a new mid-cycle colour for the iPhone 15.

Apple has released mid-cycle colour multiple times in recent years, including for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models in 2017 and 2018, respectively. In 2021, it added a purple colour for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini. Last year, Apple added a yellow colour option to the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in March.

It’s possible Apple isn’t releasing a mid-cycle colour for its iPhone 15 because of production delays affecting its upcoming iPads, which are reportedly set to arrive in May.

Additionally, in March this year, Apple released a variety of seasonal colour cases for its iPhone 15. The cases are cheaper than buying a new colour iPhone and could be a way for Apple to offer more affordable colour options to customers.

It’s also possible Apple believes consumers don’t see the value in buying a new iPhone 15 colour that offers no hardware upgrade.

Apple usually announces a new iPhone mid-cycle colour in a press release. However, considering Apple announced last year’s new iPhone 14 colour base in March 2023, it could be a sign that the report is accurate.

Source: Instant Digital (Weibo) via MacRumors