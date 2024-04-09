fbpx
Google’s Magic Editor might go free for all, offer limited edits per month

Users who want unlimited access to the feature will still be able to gain it via a Google One subscription

Karandeep Oberoi
Apr 9, 20249:03 PM EDT 0 comments

Google’s ‘Magic Editor,’ with it first revealed alongside the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October last year, might soon be free to use for all.

The tool, which builds on ‘Magic Eraser,’ allows you to erase people or objects from your photos, move subjects, change the highlights and more.

While the feature was launched exclusively for Pixel devices, it has found its way to other Android devices via the Google Photos app. However, you need to be a Google One subscriber to gain access to the feature.

Now, according to an APK breakdown by Android Authority, the latest Google Photos APK (v6.78.0.622306643) suggests that users might be able to access Magic Editor features without being a Google One subscriber.

Google is pushing smartphone AI features, and it looks like it will offer a credit-based “metered” system for Google Editor. Users can edit and save a set number of photos for free per month with the AI feature, with additional edits available via the Google One subscription. Alternatively, users will be able to wait until the subsequent month to refill their ‘credits’ and edit more photos.

This is likely a way for the tech giant to push the feature to as many people as possible in hopes that users will be tempted to subscribe to Google One to continue using it.

It’s currently unknown exactly when Google Editor will be available for free.

Image credit: Google

Via: Android Authority

