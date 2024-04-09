Google searches for ‘My eyes hurt’ spike during Solar Eclipse

The total Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8th was viewed by millions across North America, and it’s very likely that a percentage of those individuals looked at the celestial event without any protective equipment.

This is because Google Trends shows a clear uptick in people searching “eyes hurt,” “my eyes hurt,” “eyes hurt after eclipse,” and similarly termed Search results, between 2pm to 4pm ET/11am to 1pm PT. That is the same time when the Solar eclipse was ongoing.

As shared by IGN, “MY EYES” was trending on X, while other search prompts like “can I look at the sun,” “eclipse eyes,” “solar eclipse no glasses,” and more rised during the event.

On a more serious note, if you peeked at the eclipse without your solar glasses before or after totality and feel pain or have blurry vision, visit an optometrist.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: IGN