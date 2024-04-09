fbpx
Fallout ‘Radroach’ pop-up hits Toronto on April 12

The live-action series airs on Prime Video on April 10th

Dean Daley
Apr 9, 20246:02 PM EDT 0 comments
Fallout series

In celebration of the launch of the Fallout TV series, Toronto is getting a Fallout pop-up on 18 York Street that’s open to the public on April 12th from noon to 8pm.

The Fallout TV series pop-up features a massive 10-ft ‘Radroach’ bug taking over a large shipping container.

Special edition Fallout posters will also be given out to visitors on a first-come, first-serve basis. The live-action series airs on Prime Video on April 10th with all eight episodes available at once.

TL;DR

  • When: April 12 – 12:00 pm – 8:00pm ET
  • Where: 18 York Street at the corner of York Street and Bremner Street
  • Admission: Free

Image credit: Amazon

