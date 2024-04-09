Elon Musk knows his tweets hurt X financially

It’s now clear X owner Elon Musk’s posts have hurt the platform.

Musk admitted to this in a recent deposition, stating that his usage of X (formerly Twitter) has remained unchanged after he acquired the platform, emphasizing that his posts have likely done more harm than good.

The deposition was part of a defamation lawsuit by Ben Brody over Musk’s alleged role in promoting a false conspiracy theory about the 22-year-old Brody.

“I’m guilty of many self-inflicted wounds,” said Musk during the deposition, adding that he “may have done more to financially impair” X than to help it, and that he does not guide his posts by what is financially beneficial but what he believes is “interesting or important or entertaining to the public.”

Since Musk’s acquisition, X’s value has fallen by over 70 percent, and his antics, like telling advertisers to go fuck themselves, haven’t helped the platform either.

At the deposition, Musk also admitted he has a burner account where he role-plays as his son. This account, reportedly @ermnmusk, leaked last year.

You can find more information about the defamation lawsuit and a transcript of the deposition here.

Via: The Huffington Post