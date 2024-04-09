Dune: Part Two hits PVOD services like Apple TV and Google Play on April 16

Canadian director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two will stream on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services like Apple TV, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video on April 16th.

On the physical media side, Dune: Part Two hits 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 14th.

While the movie runs at a sprawling two hours and 46 minutes, the physical release also includes several special features that sound like they’re right out of a DVD from 2005 (which, to me, is a good thing), including something called ‘Worm-Riding,’ ‘Becoming Feyd,’ ‘Buzz Around the new ‘Thopter,’ and more.

Unfortunately, it looks like Dune: Part Two‘s physical release doesn’t include the iconic and very NSFW sandworm popcorn bucket.

It’s unclear how much Dune: Part Two will cost to rent/buy on PVOD streaming services, but the price is likely in the $24.99 – $29.99 range (Apple is currently offering pre-orders for $29.99). The physical version of Dune: Part Two will probably be priced in the $34.99 – 44.99 range. When pricing is revealed, this story will be updated.

Dune: Part Two is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel series. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken and more.

Image credit: Warner Bros.