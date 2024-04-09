Bell, Rogers report five to six times higher traffic during eclipse

Ahead of the April 8th eclipse, Canadian telecom companies detailed how they were preparing for expected mobile traffic increases during the event. Now, Bell and Rogers say they saw five to six times more traffic in parts of Canada with the best views of the eclipse.

“Our network saw 5x the volume in high-traffic areas including Niagara, Hamilton, Toronto, Montreal, Sherbrooke, Brockville, Kingston, Québec City,” Bell told MobileSyrup in a statement.

The Montreal-based national carrier also confirmed that measures it put in place ahead of time allowed its network to continue running “optimally.”

“We had a dedicated team monitoring usage levels throughout the day and even had a portable cell on wheels, known as a COW, in Niagara Falls to ensure uninterrupted service and mitigate any potential impact on our customers,” Bell said.

Similarly, Rogers said its network team worked “around the clock” to handle surging traffic.

“In Niagara Falls, our network handled more than six times the amount of traffic it normally does,” Rogers said in a statement to MobileSyrup.

Rogers also said it deployed COW mobile towers and mobile trucks dubbed ‘Cell on Light Trucks’ to increase capacity. It also implemented special event configurations that adjusted coverage and traffic management at certain cell sites.

Notably, Rogers also said that it paused maintenance work that could affect network capacity, likely a good thing given just a couple of years ago, an update to Rogers’ network caused a massive, nationwide outage.

Telus previously said its network was capable of handling increased capacity due to “massive investments” it made in recent years. MobileSyrup reached out to Telus regarding how its network fared during the eclipse, but the telecom did not respond in time for publication.