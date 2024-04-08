Where to stream Akira Toriyama’s Sand Land series in Canada

You might have been hearing a lot about Sand Land lately.

For one, it’s a manga from legendary Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, who sadly passed away last month. Set in a desert wasteland, Sand Land follows the Fiend Prince Beelzebub and his allies as they search for the Legendary Spring to replenish their water supply.

On top of the manga, though, Sand Land has also been adapted into both an anime series and a Bandai Namco video game. While the latter won’t be released until April 26th, the former just debuted on March 20th to rave reviews.

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to watch in Canada: the subbed version is now available on Disney+. An English dub, which features the same voice actors from the upcoming game, will premiere on the platform on April 10th.

It’s important to note that the anime also features new characters and a new story arc from Toriyama himself, making this one of his final projects.

Have you read the Sand Land manga? Will you check out the anime? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Sunrise