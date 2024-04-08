Spotify is testing a user-personalized AI Playlist

Spotify continues to utilize AI technology with the announcement of an experimental ‘AI playlist,’ letting users create their own playlist with a few words.

The beta lets listeners vibe to soundtracks they enjoy from prompts like ‘relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season’ or ‘an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug.’

Whether someone is a beginner or an expert in creating playlists, the Spotify AI playlist is designed to create the perfect personalized music mix, said Spotify.

Spotify also said that playlist users could use prompts to reference places, animals, activities, movie characters, colours, and emojis. The prompts help generate a combination of genres, moods, artists, or decades.

The feature is only available for Spotify Premium subscribers in the U.K. or Australia and is accessible in Spotify’s mobile app for iOS and Android users.

Once in the app, find ‘your library’ at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. Tap the ‘+’ button from the library, where a user selects the AI playlist. Then, users can select a suggested prompt or type in their own suggestions.

Spotify uses AI technology to create multiple tracks based on users’ suggestions. Users can manage the selection of songs by previewing them, deleting tracks, or adding notes. Users can also make corrections to their playlist by suggesting additional prompts to AI for what they want.

At the top right-hand corner of the app, a ‘Create’ button appears, adding the new playlist and saving it in a user’s library.

It’s unclear if the AI playlist feature is coming to Canada. However, Spotify said they will continue to work on the AI playlist feature to serve listeners.

Last year, Spotify added an ‘AI DJ’ feature that plays an automated track based on their listening history. Spotify often tests features in other countries before bringing them to Canada, so this can launch in Canada in the future.

Image Credit: Spotify

Source: Spotify via Engadget