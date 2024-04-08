fbpx
Samsung’s Z Fold 6 reportedly features same cameras as predecessor

The 'Ultra' variant might have better cameras though

Dean Daley
Apr 8, 20246:06 PM EDT 0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 is launching later this year, and it looks like I might be disappointed in the handset’s camera specs again.

According to the well-known Ice Universe, the smartphone is expected to feature the exact same cameras as the previous model, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 . This includes the three shooters on the back, the under-cover camera and the front-facing camera. This would mean we’re getting a 50-megapixel primary, 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x zoom, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 4-megapixel under camera and a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

The good news is that the Fold 6 Ultra might offer improved cameras.

The Z Fold 6 series will have an ‘Ultra’ variant and a more cost-friendly version. Further, the handset is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Ring and the Z Flip 6 this coming summer.

Source: @Universeice

