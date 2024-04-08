fbpx
News

Rogers’ expands home security solution Self Protect to Western Canada

The service is only available to Rogers' internet customers

Nida Zafar
Apr 8, 20245:30 PM EDT 0 comments

Rogers has expanded its self-managed home security solution, Self Protect, to Canada’s western provinces.

The security service allows customers to monitor and control their homes remotely.

This includes access to wired doorbell cameras, allowing for two-way voice functionality in real-time through the Ignite HomeConnect app, as well as 24/7 video recording that will store video history for seven days in the cloud.

Self Protect also offers customers the ability to control any third-party smart products they use at home through the Ignite HomeConnect app.

“Self Protect integrates with Ignite Internet, TV and the HomeConnect app to simplify how our customers manage their home experience, right from their fingertips,” Rogers said in a news release.

More information is available on Rogers’ website.

Image credit: Shutterstock  

Related Articles

News

Samsung Z Fold 6 reportedly features same cameras as predecessor

News

Google reportedly rolling out unknown number identifier in Google Phone app beta

News

Google ‘accidentally’ leaks Pixel 8a in Google Fi ad

News

A&W offering mobile app freebies for every Toronto Blue Jays win

Comments