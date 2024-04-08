Koodo replaces two plans with slightly better $55/mo 60GB 5G promo

Last week, Telus-owned Koodo changed up its plans, rolling out several worse options compared to what it offered before. However, the plans weren’t just bad compared to Koodo’s prior offerings — they were bad compared to Koodo’s competitors. Now, the Telus flanker brand is correcting course.

Over the weekend, Koodo removed its $55/mo 40GB 4G plan and its $60/mo 50GB 5G plan, replacing them with one $55/mo 60G 5G plan. That closely matches a plan offered by Virgin Plus.

The $55/60GB plan includes 5G data with speeds of up to 250Mbps, unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, and customers can pick one free perk to augment the plan.

Perk options for the plan include premium voicemail, unlimited international SMS sent from Canada, rollover data, or unlimited long-distance pack for 28 countries.

Notably, the $55 plan is marked as a promotion, so it likely won’t stick around forever. However, Koodo’s website doesn’t list an end date for the plan. Additionally, the $55/60GB plan is only available for bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers and isn’t available on rate plan changes for existing Koodo customers.

If you want to get a phone from Koodo, it’s worth noting that the 50GB plan is the only option, but it costs $60/mo instead of $55, like the BYOP version. However, the $60 plan is still marked as a promotion.

Of course, there are also still better options out there from the likes of Freedom and Public.

You can check out Koodo’s plans here.