Google reportedly rolling out unknown number identifier in Google Phone app beta

Google is reportedly working on a Trucaller-like feature that would allow users to easily identify unknown callers.

The feature would essentially allow users to run a search on a phone number directly from their recent calls list, as shared by X user @AssembleDebug.

Google Pixel Phone app to get 'Lookup' feature to identify recent unknown callers and some UI tweaks for the emergency in-call screen Read – https://t.co/QSHpOqzlV1 🏳️ Flags are shared in the post for rooted users ✓#Google #Android pic.twitter.com/gIMJhT8dNX — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) April 5, 2024

The feature is called ‘Lookup,’ and it will show up as a button next to the ‘History’ button in your recent calls list, according to @AssembleDug’s screenshot of the feature.

The feature was spotted in the Google Phone app beta version 127.0.620688474, and it essentially does a Google Search for the number with a single tap.

However, according to PiunikaWeb, who first reported on the feature, it looks like the feature will only be able to identify businesses that have their number listed on Google. Thus, for now, the feature won’t be replacing apps like TrueCaller. However, we might see integrations with apps that identify numbers in the future.

Source: @AssembleDebug Via: The Verge, PiunikaWeb