fbpx
News

Google reportedly rolling out unknown number identifier in Google Phone app beta

The feature is reportedly called 'Lookup'

Karandeep Oberoi
Apr 8, 20244:47 PM EDT 0 comments

Google is reportedly working on a Trucaller-like feature that would allow users to easily identify unknown callers.

The feature would essentially allow users to run a search on a phone number directly from their recent calls list, as shared by X user @AssembleDebug.

The feature is called ‘Lookup,’ and it will show up as a button next to the ‘History’ button in your recent calls list, according to @AssembleDug’s screenshot of the feature.

The feature was spotted in the Google Phone app beta version 127.0.620688474, and it essentially does a Google Search for the number with a single tap.

However, according to PiunikaWeb, who first reported on the feature, it looks like the feature will only be able to identify businesses that have their number listed on Google. Thus, for now, the feature won’t be replacing apps like TrueCaller. However, we might see integrations with apps that identify numbers in the future.

Source: @AssembleDebug Via: The Verge, PiunikaWeb

Related Articles

News

Google ‘accidentally’ leaks Pixel 8a in Google Fi ad

News

A&W offering mobile app freebies for every Toronto Blue Jays win

Business

Facebook removed a story with false allegations about Justin Trudeau during the 2019 election

Deals

Anker’s 10,000mAh MagSafe powerbank with a stand is 28% off at Amazon

Comments