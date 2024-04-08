Leak suggests Samsung’s rumoured Watch FE will be called Galaxy Watch 4 (2024)

Samsung’s much-anticipated Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to be released sometime this year. While the Watch 7 series is almost certain, there has also been buzz about a potential watch named the Galaxy Watch FE. Credible leaker Max Jambor, however, has dispelled the rumour.

no — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) April 7, 2024

According to Jambor, via Android Authority, Samsung is developing a ‘Galaxy Watch 4 (2024),’ which will perform like an FE watch without the name. The leaks about an upcoming Galaxy Watch FE are correct, though instead of being called an FE watch, it will be called Galaxy Watch 4 (2024).

The watch is expected to run on WearOS and have top-of-the-line features bundled in an affordable package, positioned slightly below the Watch 6 and the upcoming Watch 7 series.

We’ll likely learn more about the upcoming wearables through leaks and rumours as we approach the launch date.

Source: @MaxJmb, via: Android Authority