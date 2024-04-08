A&W offering mobile app freebies for every Toronto Blue Jays win

A&W Canada is celebrating the new baseball season with special promotions.

Throughout the 2024 MLB season, the fast food chain’s mobile app will offer one-day exclusive deals every time the Toronto Blue Jays win a game. Some of these offers include a free Teen Burger, onion rings, or A&W Root Beer. A minimum purchase will be required to claim the offer, with more details available in the mobile app upon a Jays win.

The mobile offers will be available in the app for the 24 hours following a Jays win. The A&W app can be downloaded on iOS and Android.

The press release for the promotion coincides with the Jays’ April 8th home opener against the Seattle Mariners. Therefore, you’ll see a mobile A&W deal as early as April 9th should the Jays come out victorious. The Jays’ full schedule can be found here.

This is the latest in A&W’s ongoing partnership with the Blue Jays, which began in 2021. On top of being the official burger of the Canadian sports team, A&W also launched a special ‘Ringer Burger’ last year in collaboration with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

Source: A&W Canada