Where to stream The Zone of Interest in Canada

Over the past few months, we’ve written several pieces about where to stream all of the Best Picture Oscar nominees, including Best Picture winner Oppenheimer. As it turned out, almost all of those films have recently been made available on a subscription streaming service, with the exception of one: The Zone of Interest.

Thankfully, that’s changing this month. As of April 9th, the acclaimed film will be available on Prime Video Canada alongside the likes of Oppenheimer and Korean-Canadian filmmaker Celine Song’s Past Lives.

The Zone of Interest is based on Martin Amis’ 2014 novel of the same name and follows a Nazi commandant as he strives to build an idyllic life for his family near Auschwitz. The film was written and directed by Jonathan Glazer (Under the Skin) and stars Christian Friedel (Babylon Berlin) and Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall).

While The Zone of Interest didn’t win Best Picture, it did take home Best International Feature and Best Sound. Legendary director Steven Spielberg also called it the “best Holocaust movie” since his own Schindler’s List.

Image credit: A24