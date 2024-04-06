Telecom news roundup: Virgin Plus and Koodo scrap their $34/50GB plan options [Mar.28-Apr.5]

Weeks after rolling out options matching Freedom Mobile’s longstanding $34/50GB plan, Virgin Plus and Koodo killed their respective offers.

More details, along with a lineup of other important telecom news from the past week, are outlined below:

Business

Complaints about Public Mobile ending its legacy rewards program continue to rack up.

Virgin Plus killed its $34/50GB plan in favour of pricier options.

Koodo made a similar change, killing its $34/50GB option soon after.

Rogers will start sunsetting its 3G network next year.

Telus rolled out new phone plans on its website.

Bell believes the facts of its corporate restructuring are being distorted.

Freedom Mobile inaugurated its new Toronto headquarters.

Rogers said it “increased choice and competition” on one-year anniversary of Shaw merger.

Rogers and Bell are increasing their cell tower capacity ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Bell will soon start deleting Fibe TV content after 60 days.

Government

Telesat secured a $2.14 billion loan from the federal government for Lightspeed LEO constellation.

Deals

Fido is offering a $45/60GB Canada-U.S plan option in Québec.