Uniqlo reveals sweet The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom t-shirts

The six shirts feature Link, Zelda, the Champions, Koroks and more

Bradly Shankar
Apr 5, 20248:04 AM EDT 0 comments
Uniqlo Zelda

Uniqlo has revealed a new series of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom t-shirts.

The six-shirt lineup includes designs featuring Link with his cursed hand and the Champions, Link falling and trying to catch Zelda, Koroks and more.

Currently, the shirts are only confirmed to be releasing in Japan this month. However, Uniqlo’s previous gaming collaborations with the likes of Square Enix (Final Fantasy) and Konami (Metal Gear) have come to its stores worldwide, including in Canada. The clothing chain’s latest video game lineup, a special 40th anniversary Capcom collection, also just launched in Canada in late March.

Therefore, it’s expected that these Tears of the Kingdom shirts will make their way to the West as well.

You can check out the shirts on Uniqlo’s Japanese website here.

Image credit: Uniqlo

